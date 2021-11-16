Flow Traders U.S. LLC Sells 6,810 Shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.09% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $38.67. X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $31.18 and a 52-week high of $42.25.

