Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 11,935 Shares of Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 66.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,030 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,935 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,817,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,407,000 after acquiring an additional 25,122 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,130,926 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,351,000 after buying an additional 256,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,046,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,917,000 after buying an additional 93,464 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,450,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,760,000 after buying an additional 17,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 652,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on THR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Thermon Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE:THR opened at $18.50 on Tuesday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.74 and a 52 week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $616.62 million, a P/E ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.16.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Thermon Group had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Thermon Group

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and trade of engineered thermal solutions for process industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States & Latin America (US-LAM), Canada, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC).

