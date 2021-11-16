UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 5,784 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Kennametal worth $3,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 25,440.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Kennametal by 1,736.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter.

KMT opened at $39.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.79. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 60.15%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Kennametal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kennametal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

