Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Stake Reduced by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 75.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,879 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Camping World by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Camping World alerts:

CWH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Camping World from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.78.

Shares of NYSE CWH opened at $42.33 on Tuesday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.07.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.35. Camping World had a return on equity of 181.83% and a net margin of 3.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.54%.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.