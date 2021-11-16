Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $497,000 in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 6,723 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after purchasing an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 154.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 462,677 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,424,000 after purchasing an additional 280,758 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 82.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,919,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,020,000 after purchasing an additional 62,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 446.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank Group news, CFO Michelle S. Hickox sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $73.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.49. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.92 and a twelve month high of $80.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.08). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 9.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

