Mariner LLC Trims Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Mariner LLC trimmed its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW opened at $114.05 on Tuesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

