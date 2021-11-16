Mariner LLC Has $2.16 Million Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $2,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 44 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 23.4% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 331,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 62,916 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.3% during the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 35,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. 14.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $59.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.46. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12-month low of $46.48 and a 12-month high of $64.21.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

