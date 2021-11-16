Mariner LLC Purchases 4,560 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mariner LLC increased its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 255.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,908,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,578 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the second quarter worth $206,722,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,492,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $357,876,000 after purchasing an additional 603,664 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,481,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,718,000 after purchasing an additional 550,103 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,629,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,918,000 after purchasing an additional 463,275 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $110.85 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.70 and a twelve month high of $115.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.09 and a 200-day moving average of $105.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 14.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.12%.

In related news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

