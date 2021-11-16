Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sleep Country Canada (SCCAF)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS: SCCAF) recently:

11/15/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$43.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$41.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Sleep Country Canada was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$40.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$39.00 to C$40.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Sleep Country Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$42.00 to C$43.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

SCCAF stock opened at $29.60 on Tuesday. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.22.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

