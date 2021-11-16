Mariner LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 527,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,648,000 after buying an additional 143,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,017,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,449,000 after buying an additional 141,550 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 240,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,172,000 after buying an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 19,694.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 53,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 38.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 185,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,993,000 after buying an additional 51,605 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $207.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.97. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $163.93 and a 12 month high of $208.25.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.