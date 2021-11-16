California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,958 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 7.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,958 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLX. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 20.4% during the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 116,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 10.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 428,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,475,000 after purchasing an additional 49,080 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after purchasing an additional 45,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. Deluxe Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $532.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.70 million. Deluxe had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. Deluxe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

