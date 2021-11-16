Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Spotify Technology by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT opened at $278.38 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $201.68 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $253.13 and a 200-day moving average of $243.64.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $340.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Spotify Technology in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim raised Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.71.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

