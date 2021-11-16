California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 8.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 89,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,188 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,726,000 after buying an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after buying an additional 226,848 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 100.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after buying an additional 49,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the second quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 764,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,247,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.27, for a total transaction of $64,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,962.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Crosby sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,542.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

INT opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 1.13. World Fuel Services Co. has a 1-year low of $27.29 and a 1-year high of $37.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

