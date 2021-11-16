Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FBND. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 405.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 86,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FBND opened at $52.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.30. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $55.16.

