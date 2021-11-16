EP Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $211,000 Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 6,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RY opened at $105.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $150.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.51. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $77.04 and a fifty-two week high of $108.09.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.86 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.858 per share. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RY shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$138.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$139.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.48.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

