577 Shares in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 577 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ANSS. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 66.7% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the second quarter worth about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $394.43 on Tuesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.59. The firm has a market cap of $34.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.28, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $445.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.98 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total transaction of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,467. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

