Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Pretium Resources Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Cormark also issued estimates for Pretium Resources’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

PVG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial lowered Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $14.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.79. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $14.79.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pretium Resources by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

