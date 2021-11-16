Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Up 433.3% in October

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 433.3% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:SMMYY opened at $9.95 on Tuesday. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $13.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.