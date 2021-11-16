Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) Short Interest Up 413.3% in October

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, an increase of 413.3% from the October 14th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $6.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75. Puyi has a 52 week low of $3.69 and a 52 week high of $9.11.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Puyi stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puyi, Inc engages in the provision of distribution and managing wealth management services. It offers wealth management, corporate finance, and asset management services. The company was founded by Hai Feng Yu on August 6, 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

