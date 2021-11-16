National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 394.8% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. National Australia Bank has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.53.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4728 per share. This represents a yield of 4.33%. This is a boost from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About National Australia Bank

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

