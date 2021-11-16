Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 20,186 Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 20,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 28,107 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $538,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $12,581,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the second quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LBTYA. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.30 to $36.40 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.40 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

LBTYA opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day moving average is $27.96. Liberty Global plc has a 52-week low of $21.73 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. Equities analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

