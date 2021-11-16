Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,389,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,130,000 after purchasing an additional 157,246 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth $1,938,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Greif by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 456,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,012,000 after acquiring an additional 31,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Greif by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 20,881 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Greif by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 98,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 20,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.42% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.33.

GEF opened at $70.56 on Tuesday. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $44.16 and a one year high of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Greif’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

