Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 968 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.05% of MarineMax worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in MarineMax in the second quarter valued at approximately $555,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 223.8% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 74,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 15.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 248.5% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 18,556 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MarineMax by 17.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 26,268 shares during the period. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley increased their target price on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

MarineMax stock opened at $56.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.96. MarineMax, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

