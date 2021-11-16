41,385 Shares in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.12% of CalAmp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAMP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,581 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,017,000 after acquiring an additional 35,137 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in CalAmp by 105.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,127 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CalAmp by 24.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 203,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 39,707 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMP opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $14.51. The stock has a market cap of $366.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.91 million. CalAmp had a positive return on equity of 4.28% and a negative net margin of 12.10%. CalAmp’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on CalAmp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on CalAmp from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.30.

CalAmp Corp. engages in delivering of wireless access and computer technologies. It provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for a broad array of mobile and fixed applications serving multiple vertical markets worldwide. It offer solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the broader IoT market, enabling customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring and efficiently reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from high-value remote and often mobile assets.

