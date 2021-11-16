Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 128.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 23,448 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 44.9% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 40,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 12,625 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 42.1% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 21,914 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Shares of RXT opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.07 and a 12-month high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a positive return on equity of 13.74% and a negative net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $763.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.03 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Raymond James cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Rackspace Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.