Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 27.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in ManTech International were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MANT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ManTech International by 29.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,711,971 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,153,000 after purchasing an additional 390,227 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 8.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,717,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,324,000 after acquiring an additional 138,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 108.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 219,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,113,000 after acquiring an additional 114,342 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in ManTech International by 32.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 463,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,081,000 after acquiring an additional 112,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ManTech International during the second quarter worth $7,425,000. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MANT opened at $77.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.75. ManTech International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.25 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.74.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 5.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MANT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair downgraded ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.83.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

