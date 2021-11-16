Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New Investment in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Forma Therapeutics by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the period. Finally, Matisse Capital acquired a new stake in Forma Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. 85.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $18.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $864.85 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of -0.52. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.71 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

