AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Clarus were worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Clarus by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,813,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,608,000 after purchasing an additional 689,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,610,000 after purchasing an additional 214,357 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Clarus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 445,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 26,843 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 440,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after acquiring an additional 25,785 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 353,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 96,066 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLAR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ CLAR opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.03. Clarus Co. has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $32.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

