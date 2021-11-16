AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 18,301 Shares of Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 18,301 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Chimerix worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $44,179,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the first quarter worth about $16,763,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 241.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 970,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 686,483 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 1,005.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 602,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,284,000 after purchasing an additional 533,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Chimerix news, insider David Jakeman sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $28,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

CMRX stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $511.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.04. Chimerix, Inc. has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $11.57.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 4,762.96% and a negative return on equity of 58.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chimerix, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimerix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

