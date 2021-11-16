National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,597 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. FMR LLC increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David P. Bauer bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.36 per share, with a total value of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $60.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.70. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $61.12.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $355.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.49 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 20.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.455 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

