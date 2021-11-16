AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 38,424 Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 261.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of ConnectOne Bancorp worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 78,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ConnectOne Bancorp by 8.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConnectOne Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.96 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.37.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 39.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.33%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $149,552.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Sorrentino III sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $1,023,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,200 shares of company stock worth $2,421,054. 7.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

