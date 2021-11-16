Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Plaza Retail REIT in a research note issued on Sunday, November 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. Desjardins also issued estimates for Plaza Retail REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 52 week low of C$3.98 and a 52 week high of C$5.22.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.023 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th.

