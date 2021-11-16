First Trust Advisors LP Invests $2.71 Million in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 86,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 921 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of MARA opened at $55.40 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.59 and a beta of 4.66.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.65). Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 57.03% and a positive return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

MARA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Marathon Digital Profile

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies, with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.