AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 20,296 Shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) by 137.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,296 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CASS. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cass Information Systems by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

CASS stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $631.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.81. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is a positive change from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Cass Information Systems Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc engages in provision of integrated information and payment management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Services; Banking Services; and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other. The Information Services segment offers transportation, energy, telecommunication, and environmental invoice processing and payment services to large corporations.

