First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stock Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Integer were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ITGR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. HRT Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 1,798.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $246,328.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $1,017,224.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,970,260.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITGR opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $91.67. Integer Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.09. Integer had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $305.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Integer’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus increased their price target on Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

