Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Shares Purchased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.39% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $12,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMHC opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.80. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 12-month low of $22.64 and a 12-month high of $33.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

