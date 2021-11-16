MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

MNKD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MannKind in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on MannKind from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.30.

Shares of MannKind stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.82. MannKind has a 12 month low of $2.67 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.52.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MannKind will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,881,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,767 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,695,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,407,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,630,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MannKind by 199.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,156 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

