Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Trimmed by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Synopsys were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 16,186 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.09, for a total transaction of $5,132,418.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total value of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.67.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $345.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $52.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.20 and a 52 week high of $349.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $320.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.37.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

