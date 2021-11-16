Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $12,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 954.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

SVC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

SVC stock opened at $10.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.32. Service Properties Trust has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $15.39.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 25.52% and a negative net margin of 35.97%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1.36%.

About Service Properties Trust

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.