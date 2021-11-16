Short Interest in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Increases By 760.0%

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 760.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the third quarter worth $36,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the second quarter worth $243,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the second quarter worth $385,000. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 37.0% during the second quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 33,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 9,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 5.8% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 48,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund stock opened at $14.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

