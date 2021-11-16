HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) Short Interest Update

HPX Corp. (NYSE:HPX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 52,400 shares, an increase of 1,147.6% from the October 14th total of 4,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of NYSE:HPX opened at $9.84 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.83. HPX has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPX. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in HPX in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HPX during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in HPX during the third quarter worth about $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.07% of the company’s stock.

HPX Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

