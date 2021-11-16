ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 872.7% from the October 14th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 47.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 50.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 155.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,278 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 17,190 shares during the period.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund has a one year low of $12.94 and a one year high of $28.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%.

About ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund

ClearBridge MLP & Midstream Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It offers total-return oriented portfolio of primarily energy master limited partnerships (MLPs) and midstream entities. It also engages in the provision of the opportunity for attractive, tax-deferred distributions with a combined emphasis on capital appreciation.

