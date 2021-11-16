Bank of America Corp DE Has $25.11 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 649,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $25,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 406.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 283.6% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 107.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 28.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $39.43 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $40.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

