Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 29,235 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,235 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $26,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 334,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,458,000 after purchasing an additional 19,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,823,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,897,000.

NYSEARCA VSGX opened at $64.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

