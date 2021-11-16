Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE cut its position in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 354,989 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,774 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $27,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in Blackbaud by 58.8% during the second quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 14,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Blackbaud by 8.3% during the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 413,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,625,000 after buying an additional 31,754 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackbaud by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Blackbaud by 22.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 347,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $652,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,876 shares of company stock worth $2,330,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $82.48 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a one year low of $51.26 and a one year high of $86.96. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8,239.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.26.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.