Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,143,879 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,030 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.74% of Murphy Oil worth $26,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 796.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

MUR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.91.

NYSE:MUR opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day moving average of $23.20. Murphy Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $9.08 and a 52 week high of $31.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Murphy Oil Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.59%.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

