Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Holdings Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 95.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 162.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 32.8% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Hecla Mining by 2,010.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.64.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $6.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.31, a PEG ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 2.16. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $193.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0038 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

