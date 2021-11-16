Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Acquired by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 98.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,020 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,528 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,508,000 after purchasing an additional 41,628 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 690,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 55,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,997,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,642,000 after purchasing an additional 610,489 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 106,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 71,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 23,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $8.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

SIRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

