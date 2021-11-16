Amalgamated Bank Acquires 5,417 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 242.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the first quarter worth about $240,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 36.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 507,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,035,000 after acquiring an additional 134,189 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $102.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.53. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $129.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $216.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

