Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Holdings Lifted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 562.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after purchasing an additional 459,131 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella in the 1st quarter valued at $25,322,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $190.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.27. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.13 and a twelve month high of $207.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMBA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ambarella from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In other Ambarella news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $97,475.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

